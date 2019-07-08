Mary N. Stokes of Cordova, Tennessee, died on July 5th, 2019 at home with her son, daughter-in-law and friends at her bedside.



Mary was born in Shaw, Mississippi on May 18, 1948, one of eight children of the late Johnny & Edna Chadwick Ainsworth. She graduated from Indianola High School and retired from FedEx as an administrative assistant after thirty years of service.



Mrs. Stokes was also preceded in death by her husband Danny Ray Stokes, Sr.; two sisters and four brothers. Mary is survived by her only son Mark Allen (Gloria) Steed of Cordova; step-son Danny Ray Stokes, Jr. of Memphis; grandchildren Devon & Sierra Stokes of Memphis; sister Ellen Juanita Smith of Dallas, Texas; and her favorite nephew Gary Wayne Smith of Dallas, Texas; and a host of close friends who loved and cared for her until the very end.



A memorial service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN on Saturday, July 13 beginning at ten o'clock in the morning with a time of gathering beginning one hour prior. Staff celebrant Jonathan Matthews will lead the service.



Mrs. Stokes loved dogs so much her family suggests memorials in lieu of flowers be sent to the Memphis Humane Society. Online condolences and directions may be found by visiting www.memphisfuneralhome.net. Published in The Daily Memphian on July 8, 2019