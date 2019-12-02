Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bugg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Olive Bugg

Send Flowers
Mary Olive Bugg Obituary
Mary Olive Bugg, 89, of Memphis died on December 1, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gilbert L. Bugg, her parents Fred and Nellie Richards. She is survived by her daughter Laura Lynn Ray (Clifton), her son Gilbert L. Bugg Jr. (Barbara) and her grandson Aaron Bugg (Nikki) and her great-granddaughter Lilly Bugg. She is also survived by her sister Nellie Jean Robertson and her brother Dale Richards and their extended families; as well as the Bugg extended family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to or a .

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4 from 5-7 pm at Memphis Funeral Home on Poplar Avenue. Services will be held on Thursday, December 5 at 10 am at St. Anne Catholic Church on Highland Avenue with graveside service to follow at Memorial Park on Poplar Avenue.

Online condolences can be left for the Bugg family at www.memphisfuneralhomepoplar.com.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -