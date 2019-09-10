|
|
|
Mary Ruth Ida Bailey Welch, 73, of Memphis, TN passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019.
A lifetime Memphian, she was born January 28, 1946, to the late Albert and Dora Ruth Bailey. She graduated from Tech High School in 1964 and enjoyed attending their annual class reunions every July.
In August 1974, she married the love of her life, Benny Eugene Welch. Together they shared many adventures, their love of family, friends, pets, and good times spent at the Pancake House on Summer Avenue.
She was a lifetime member of the First Assembly of God Church in Cordova, TN.
In 1966, she was diagnosed with MS a disease she battled until her death. A true fighter, she refused to let the disease get the best of her. She enjoyed traveling, cruising, attending the Memphis Symphony POPS, the Orpheum Theatre, plays, concerts, Kellogg luncheons, family reunions, Christmas lunch at the Peabody Hotel, visiting various Memphis attractions and was an avid shopper till the end. She was a generous contributor and supporter of the annual MS 150 Ride that is held each year in September.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother Lloyd Bailey. She is survived in death by her sisters-in-law Martha Bailey of Memphis, TN and Jeanette James of Oxford, MS; her nephew Terry (Teresa) James; her niece Carol (Dan) Briggs; her great-niece Tracy (Mark) Cossitt; her three great-nephews Forrest (Laura), Jacob (Jenny) and Nathan (Cassidy) Briggs and several great-great nieces and nephews and her three Knights in Shining Armor, Eric Baertels, Artie Byrd and Richard Taylor.
The family is extremely grateful for all the remarkable and generous care and love she has been given over the years by her faithful caregivers and doctors.
Memphis Funeral Home on Poplar Avenue is in charge of arrangements. Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, September 11th at 10:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. both at First Assembly of God Church, 8650 Walnut Grove Road, Cordova, TN. Graveside service and burial will follow at Memphis Memory Gardens on Raleigh-LaGrange Road.
Memorials can be made to the National MS Society.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 10, 2019