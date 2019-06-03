Mary Simpson Bratton, 92, of Memphis, TN, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.



She was born November 6, 1927. She was the daughter of the late Wilmot Henington Palmer and Harrison P. Simpson M.D. Mrs. Bratton was a graduate of MSCW in Columbus, MS and received a Masters in psychology from Ole Miss in Oxford, MS.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Dubose Bratton II, who passed away July 25, 1973. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Anderson Bratton.



Visitation will be held at Canale Funeral Directors in Memphis on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. A private graveside service will be held at the University of the South Cemetery in Sewanee, TN where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. After being apart for over 40 years they are together again in heaven. Published in The Daily Memphian on June 3, 2019