Mary Sue Yarbro, 89, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away October 6th, 2020.



She was born to the late William and Lillian Pomeroy on June 22nd, 1931 in Bath Springs, Tennessee. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Larry Yarbro and Mike Yarbro.



Mary Sue is survived by her children, Bob Yarbro (Kay), Patti Beasley; grandchildren, Shawn Yarbro, Chris Yarbro, FeLisha Powers, Adam Sweat, Justin Sweat, John Yarbro, Jay Yarbro, Jeff Yarbro; great-grandchildren, Christian Powers, Hunter Powers, Kaitlin Smithers, Logan Yarbro, Austin Yarbro, Wesley Yarbro, and Kallen Sweat.



Family will receive friends from 11:00am to 12:00pm on Saturday, October 10th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. A graveside service will follow at 11:00am.

