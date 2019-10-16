|
|
|
Terry Heirigs left this earth on Saturday, October 12th, to continue her prayers and support of her family from Heaven. She left peacefully from her home in Whitehaven. She was surrounded by her family in prayer.
Terry spent her life being the hands and feet of Jesus. She was devout in her faith, committed to her family, and dedicated to serving others. And, in typical Terry fashion, she did it all without seeking credit, praise, or recognition. She was a member of the Legion of Mary, where she supported the sick and homebound with prayer and home visits. She was a 30-year Pink Lady volunteer at Methodist South Hospital. And she was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus.
She completed college courses in nursing, worked a summer in Bryce Canyon National Park, and was an accomplished saxophonist and pianist. (So accomplished, in fact, that she was told she would have to choose between becoming a concert pianist or pursuing a life as a wife and mother. Her children are thankful she chose the latter.) But despite her personal interests and impressive accomplishments, she considered her role as wife, mother, and homemaker to be her true vocation.
Terry rarely talked about her own achievements, choosing instead to focus on the interests of her family. When her children attended St. Paul Catholic School, she volunteered in the cafeteria and library and helped with Boy Scout activities. She opened her home as the meeting place for school projects - and even foster animals, including a skunk, several squirrels, and countless dogs.
The most important thing in Terry's life was her Catholic faith. She taught her children about Jesus through both her words and her actions. Together with John, her husband of 62 years, she attended 6:00 a.m. Mass every day at St. Paul. She was kind, generous, and humble, and she taught mostly through example: to live simply; to always appreciate that others had far fewer advantages and many more trials; to pray and trust God; and to follow the Blessed Mother's example and seek her intercession. Even in her last months of home confinement, she was a beautiful model of grace and strength to everyone around her.
Terry is preceded in death by her parents Noel A. and Mary Margaret (Fox) Clothier, her brother Richard H. Clothier, and her husband John J. Heirigs. She is survived by one sister, Katherine (Kitty) Bagby and husband, Robert; five children: Angie (Bill) Sullivan, Kathie Heirigs, Bill Heirigs, Jim (Alissa) Heirigs, and Joe (Kathy) Heirigs; 12 grandchildren: Josh (Deanna) Sullivan, Patrick Sullivan, Maggie (Juan) Bartolo, Libby (Jacob) Myers, Jesse Heirigs, Katie Heirigs, Cheri Teal, John Heirigs, Lauren Heirigs, Allison Heirigs, Conor Heirigs, and Lucas Heirigs; and eight great grandchildren: Chasity Walker, Trinity Heirigs, Justin Teal, Cameron Teal, Corbin Powell, Lily Heirigs, Javier Bartolo, and Helen Bartolo.
The family wants to extend its most heartfelt thanks to Sharon Fowler and the Noah's Ark crew for the tireless, loving care they provided for both Terry and John over the past 10 years: Sharon Fowler, Shavon Sanders, Angela Fowler, Jelissa Sanders, Shalonda McKinney, Wendy Caldwell, Shana Sanders, and Toni Taylor-Johnson. We also acknowledge the kind and loving care from Trinity Home Health and Hospice staff.
Visitation: Friday, October 18th, from 5:00–7:00 p.m., with Rosary at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1425 E. Shelby Drive, Memphis, TN 38116
Funeral Mass: Saturday, October 19th at 11:00 a.m., also at St. Paul Catholic Church.
Memorial flowers: Lynn Doyle Flowers, (901) 323-4521.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church, The Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia in Nashville, or Memphis Union Mission.
Online condolences may be offered through www.memphisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 16, 2019