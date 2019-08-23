|
Mary "Louise" Thornberry, 91, was born in Helena, Arkansas on February 9, 1928, to Arthur Frank and Nelle Cobb Butts who proceeded her in death. She was united with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 21, 2019.
Louise was a loving mother and homemaker. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. She loved to walk and have lunch at the Gaisman Community Senior Center. As a hobby, she liked to keep track of the weather. She also enjoyed watching the Game Show Network – particularly Family Feud. She was a regular at Tops Barbeque every Sunday afternoon after church. She was also known to ""love"" a sausage biscuit from McDonald's. She was a member of National Avenue Baptist Church for over 50 years. Later, she joined Graham Heights Baptist Church which later changed to Still Waters Baptist Church when it moved to Eads, TN.
She is proceeded in death by her loving husband of nearly 68 years, Lester Thornberry, Sr. and two sons, Frank and Bill Thornberry. She is also proceeded in death by her siblings, Billy Butts, Jo Anne Suhr and Robert Butts.
She is survived by a daughter, Donna Colman; a son, Les Thornberry, Jr. (Veronica); grandchildren Lauren and Logan Ward (Cassidy), Braden and Nolan Thornberry; great-grand-daughter Paisliegh Ward; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends for Louise will be held Monday, August 26, 2019, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119. A celebration of life service will occur Monday, August 26, 2019, from 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119. A graveside service will occur Monday, August 26, 2019, from 3:15 PM to 3:30 PM at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh Lagrange Rd, Memphis, TN 38134.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial donation be made in her name to Gideon Bibles.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 23, 2019