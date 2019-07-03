Services Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes 18020 U.S. Highway 64 Somerville , TN 38068 (901) 465-3535 Resources More Obituaries for Mary Caudle Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Virginia "Mrs. Jenny" (Davie) Caudle

1920 – 2019

Mary Virginia Davie Caudle, known to many as "Mrs. Jenny", age 98, resident of Somerville and wife of the late James Melvin Caudle, departed this life Tuesday morning, July 2, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Covington, Tennessee.



Funeral Services for Mrs. Caudle will be held at 2:30 P.M. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Dr. Kenneth Culver, pastor of Warren Community Church in Somerville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mrs. Caudle will be from 12:30 to 2:30 P.M. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.



Virginia was born October 15, 1920, in Gainesville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Henry Gill Davie and Virginia Warren Davie. She was a graduate of Bartlett High School Class of 1938 and was married April 1, 1945, to James Melvin Caudle, who preceded her in death on March 22, 2004. She was a homemaker throughout her life, was a Kindergarten assistant and worked in the library at Fayette Academy, and was a bookkeeper for the family farm and Union Planters Bank before her retirement.



Virginia was a longtime resident of the Somerville area, was of the Southern Baptist faith and a member of Warren Community Church in Somerville. She served as a Sunday School teacher for over 50 years in various churches and was a member of the Somerville Garden Club, Fayette County Farm Bureau, and the Farm Bureau Women's Directors. Virginia will be remembered for being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. As a prayer warrior, she prayed fervently to our God for all of her family and friends.



Mrs. Caudle is survived by two daughters, Virginia Marla Phillips (Nick) of Covington, TN, Dinah Armour (Harris) of Somerville, TN; three sons, Don Caudle (Becky) of Oxford, MS, Glen Caudle of Covington, TN, Davie Caudle (Mindy) of Somerville, TN; eight grandchildren, Machelle Williams (Ernie) of Oxford, MS, Melanie Robertson (Scott) of Rossville, TN, Nicole Hensley (Jan) of Covington, TN, Christopher Phillips of Covington, TN, Alex Armour (Katherine) of Somerville, TN, Matthew Armour (Cindy) of Somerville, TN, Marcy Berman (Duane) of Oakland, TN, Geremy Caudle of Memphis, TN; sixteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.



In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Jim Isaac Armour and four brothers, Warren Davie, Harold Davie, Shields Davie and Billy Davie.



The family requests that memorials be directed to Warren Community Church, 11800 U.S. Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068.



Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.