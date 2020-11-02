A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for, 79, who passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Germantown, TN.Most Reverend James Vann Johnston, Jr., Bishop of Kansas City-St. Joseph, will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visitation Tuesday from 9:00 am to 9:45 am at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. Interment will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery in Mowata.MaryGayle was a graduate of St. Michael's High School and obtained her degree in special education from McNeese State University. She was a devoted teacher who spent her career teaching and caring for children with profound mental and physical disabilities. But above all, she was a loving and caring sister, mother, and grandmother who anchored and ushered us with strength through both life's joys and sufferings with innate kindness and a steadfast faith in Christ and His Church.She is survived by four children; Nicklaus Allen Iverson and his wife Amy of Knoxville, Eric Hensgens Iverson of Germantown, Gretchen Christine Rose and her husband Brent of Germantown, and Ingrid Anne Gardner and her husband Jeff of Germantown; eight siblings, Frank "Gene" Hensgens; Warren "Beason" Hensgens; Charlotte Hensgens Valdetero; Beverly Hensgens Dorr; Dennis Joseph Hensgens, Sr., Jacqueline Hensgens Lambousy; Gretchen Hensgens Harrelson, and Christine Hensgens Vidrine; and her grandchildren Mary, Nicklaus, Joseph, Daniel, Anna, Apiranee, Augustine, Conrad, Serianne, Hannah, Greta, Eric, Jeffrey, Iver, MaryGayle, and Agnes.MaryGayle is preceded in death by her husband, Lynn Allen Iverson; her parents, Charles and Leola Landry Hensgens, Sr.; and one brother, Charles Hensgens, Jr.The family wishes to extend our heart filled appreciation and thank you to the staff at Springhouse Village in Collierville, TN, for treating our "MaMom" like she was family, and caring for her with such wonderful kindness and dignity.