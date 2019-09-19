|
Matilda "Tillie" Bradshaw
Matilda Caroline Dickson Bradshaw left this earthly life and reunited with her eternal family on September 1, 2019.
Miss Tillie was born to Chauncey C. & Mildred G. Dickson on July 19, 1932, at Verbank, New York. She grew up there and attended Vassar College until she met her (late) husband William A. Bradshaw on a "golf" date that resulted in their marriage and her new role as a "Navy Wife" as they made homes in Maryland, Guam, New Jersey, and Rhode Island until the Navy moved them to Memphis via Millington Naval Air Station.
As her sons grew up, she endeavored to meet people and expand her circle of friends as an Avon Lady where became a true friend to so many moms and grandmoms in Frayser for over two decades. She loved her family, her church (Schoolfield UMC), the Frayser Booster Club ladies and the Coaches that were such a big part in both her sons' growth. Losing her "Master Chief" in 1985, she endured many of life's challenges and setbacks; but her friends remained close until many were called home, to include her son, John.
She is survived by her brother Skip (Alice) Dickson of Verbank, NY, a son Bill and his wife Kathy of Bartlett, and her beloved grandchildren - Lindsay and Nathan and her dear cousin Jane (Gary) Friedland of Delaware.
Her departure from this temporal earthly home was our loss, but without a doubt, her reception into God's arms and was complimented by her reunion with the loved ones of her life who made the heavenly journey before her. Tillie lived a life of faith, generosity and caring compassion for those in need.
A memorial service will be held at the Bartlett United Methodist Church Chapel on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers it is the family's desire that donations be made to the church in her memory.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 19, 2019