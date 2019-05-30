|
Matthew Michael Magee, 73, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Southaven, Mississippi.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 21st from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home.
Mr. Magee was U.S. Navy veteran, a member of the Roman Catholic Church, and part of the American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Norman and Mary Magee, two sons; Matthew M. Magee Jr. and Jeffrey Charles Magee, four sisters, and four brothers.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Mrs. Sharon Magee, two daughters; Jennifer Ann Reynolds and Colleen Mary Morales, grandchildren; Olivia Magee, Riley Magee, Makenzie Magee, Cory Magee, Meagan Krogman (Chris) Garrett Reynolds, and Gabriela Morales, several great-grandchildren, sister Kathy Hall (Jimmy), brother Michael Magee (Susan), and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials can be made to or to West Cancer Center.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 30, 2019
