Juanita R. Dye, 88, of Ellendale, Tennessee passed away November 19th, 2020.



Juanita was a Charter Member of Ellendale Baptist Church. She loved her church and anytime the doors were open, she was there. She loved people, nature and to laugh. She loved living in Ellendale. She served as the Director for the Bartlett Water Department for 26 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and church family.



She was born to the late David and Olean Bruce on July 12th, 1932 in Marion, Arkansas. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Dye.



Juanita is survived by her children, David Dye (Kaye), Mike Dye (Sharon), Cindy DeMoss (Steve); grandchildren, Adam Dye (Jennifer), Kendall Dye; great-grandchildren, Ella, Davis, Millie; and her aunt, Ruby Osborne.



The family requests memorials be made to Ellendale Baptist Church.



Family will receive friends from 3:00pm to 5:00pm on Sunday, November 22nd at Ellendale Baptist Church, 3861 Broadway Road, Bartlett, TN. Services will be at 2:00pm on Monday, November 23rd at Ellendale Baptist Church, 3861 Broadway Road, Bartlett, TN.

