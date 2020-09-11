passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020.Maureen was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on August 5, 1931. She graduated from St. Agnes Academy and attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. She was a long-time member of St. Anne's Catholic Church on Highland Ave. and later at St. James Catholic Church. Maureen was a tennis player in her younger years and an avid gardener all of her life. She was well-read and informed, with a dynamic and spirited personality. She was generous and interested in everyone she met. She loved and adored her family.She is survived by her two daughters, Katherine Brinkley (Tom) of Birmingham, Alabama, and Maureen Perkins (Chris) of Memphis, Tennessee, as well as her grandchildren, John and Sam Brinkley and Meredith, Jack and Henry Perkins. She is also survived by her sister Nell Zanone Stratton and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, George Augustus Zanone and Mae Riley Zanone and her grandson, Thomas Hughes Brinkley. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, George Augustus Zanone, Jr., Philip Richard Zanone and Thomas Edward Zanone.