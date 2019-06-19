Services Williams Funeral Home 5270 Knight Arnold Rd Memphis , TN 38118 (901) 592-5160 Resources More Obituaries for Maurice Hawkins Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Maurice Lemont Hawkins

1974 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Maurice Lemont Hawkins was born in Memphis, TN on June 19, 1974 to Patrick Hawkins and Mary Hawkins Davis. He departed this life on June 15, 2019 at home surrounded by family and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother Cozell Morman. Maurice accepted Christ and was a member of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church. He was a lifelong resident of the North Memphis Community. He was a graduate of Kingsbury High School. He worked as a customer service representative for AAA vending.



He leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Mary Hawkins Davis; his father, Patrick Hawkins; his wife, O'Shunda Hawkins; three daughters, Victoria (Marcus) Hudson, Andrenise Davis, Lamisha Dewey; four sons, Deddrick Dewey, Christopher Joyner, Malik Hawkins, Maurice Hawkins, Jr; two brothers, Gary (Noelle) Morman, Cedrick (Amy) Hawkins; two sisters, Elicia Hawkins, Felicia (Chris) Thomas; one granddaughter, ZaRiyah Dewey; four nieces; four nephews; two good friends that stood by his side till the end, Jeromie Holmes, Ronald Washington and a host of other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church - Memphis 1807 John Paul Street - Memphis, TN 38114. Visiting hours: 12:00 - 7:00 PM Friday at Williams Funeral Home. Published in The Daily Memphian on June 19, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries