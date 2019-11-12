|
|
|
Melinda A. Grable
1947 - 2019
Little did anyone know that the beautiful baby girl, born to Frank and Virginia Grable, Melinda Ann Grable, would change the lives of so many people, all around the world. She took her 1st breath on earth on August 17th, 1947, in Springfield, Missouri, and she took her 1st breath in Heaven on Nov. 5th, 2019. She was surrounded by some of the many who loved her dearly.
Melinda spent most of her childhood in Springfield, MO, and moved with her parents to Kansas City in 1962. After a very active high school life at Shawnee Mission North High School, Melinda was off to the University of Kansas where she became a Jayhawk for Life. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and has lifelong friends from those days. While in school, she studied music, voice, piano, and musical theater, and eventually received her Doctorate in voice. She taught for a while at Southwest Baptist University in Boliver, MO, and she played at the renowned Starlight Theater in Kansas City.
Little did she know, that her greatest adventures were ahead of her, in Memphis, TN. It was through her positions as Entertainment Director at many Parks across the country, including Libertyland, Owner of The Grable Agency, and Co-Owner of Heartbeat Productions that she began to change the lives of talented young people from all over the country. She was a force to be reckoned with. She knew how to make Stars, yet in the end, this is not how Melinda will be remembered. Past all the awards, all the titles, all the successes, what Melinda will be remembered for is her Heart, her Giving, her Love, her Kindness, her Selflessness, and her Unwavering Trust in the Lord. Whether you had known her for 50 years or 15 minutes, You were the fortunate one, as you had just come face to face with an angel.
We can only imagine the celebration that took place as she was ushered in the gates of Heaven to meet her Lord and Savior. What joy resounded when she was greeted with open arms by her beloved parents, Frank and Virginia Grable, to begin their eternal life together.
Here on earth, eagerly looking forward to the day that we all meet again, are her three cousins, Marian Dawson, Rolla MO, Evelyn Wallace, Hollister, MO, Carol Webster, Hopewell Jct., NY, a "Family" of friends, who hold her right next to their heart and consider her a "sister", and finally, hundreds of the precious lives and entertainers touched by her, and who in turn love her dearly.
Services will take place, Nov. 16th at Muehlebach Funeral Home, 6800 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO, 64131. Visitation at 12:00 followed by services at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Teen Challenge of Memphis, St. Jude Hospital for Children, or any charity or music scholarship program of your choice.
*There will be a memorial/celebration of Melinda Grable's life in Memphis, TN after the 1st of the year. Details will come at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.MuehlebachChapel.com
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 12, 2019