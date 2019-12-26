|
Melissa Kerr Marus died on Thursday, December 19, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's. She was born on February 17, 1942, in Columbia, Missouri, and soon after the family moved to Kennett, Missouri.
She attended Memphis State University and enjoyed a forty-two year career in banking with Union Planters here in Memphis. She was a Vice President with UP and for years was the Branch Manager of the medical center branch on Pauline, and was honored to provide financial guidance to many members of the medical community. She worked closely with the Memphis Medical Society and served on several committees for Baptist Memorial Hospital. Melissa was also a member of The Daughters of the American Revolution. Her heart held a softeneess for rescue dogs which she provided she a loving home to several.
Melissa married Ramon Andrew Marus on October 21, 1989. This union brought Melissa and Ramon much joy through their many travel and hobbies together. He preceded her in death in 1995. Also preceding her in death were her dear parents, Joseph and Emily Kerr of Kennett, Missouri.
Melissa is survived by her daughter, Martha Crabtree O'Neill (Barry), and her granddaughters Melissa Catherine O'Neill and Margaret Carolan O'Neill. She is also survived by her brothers, Dr. David Kerr (Marsha) of St. Louis; the Reverend John Kerr (Pat) of Jefferson City, Missouri; nephews John David Kerr (Julia), Matthew Kerr (Meredith), Brian Kerr and nieces Rebecca Kerr (Matthew), Rachel Bullock (Matt), Audrey Kerr, and Kate Obradovich (Nick).
Services will be 2:00 pm Monday, December 30, 2019, at Idlewild Presbyterian Church, 1750 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN 38104, with a reception following at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Multiple System Atrophy Coalition www.multiplesystematrophy.org/donate-now or The Parkinson's Foundation https://www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 27, 2019