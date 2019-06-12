Melissa Sterling, 55, of Bartlett, TN passed away on June 5, 2019. Born October 18, 1963, in Memphis, TN. Melissa graduated from Bellflower High School in Bellflower, CA and continued her education at Memphis Area Vo-Tech where she became a Certified Respiratory Therapist.



Upon retiring, Melissa cultivated a passion for art including painting, jewelry making, scrapbooking, card making, sewing, and enjoyed attending local crafting retreats. Melissa shared her passion with those around her by teaching art classes at Michael's as well as a card making class at the Bartlett Senior Center. Additionally, she had a huge heart for animals and donated regularly to the ASPCA. Melissa had strong faith in God and attended Trafalgar Baptist Church.



Melissa leaves behind her children: DeLanna, Natalie, and Dylan Sterling; her mother and father: Peggy and Delbert Metcalf; friend and former husband Marvin Sterling; one sister Andra (Andy) Mcbride, one brother Philip (Chip) Traylor, and many nieces and nephews.



Two brothers preceded Melissa in death: Larry and Robert Metcalf.



The family would like to give special thanks to Leslee Haggard and Carla Stotts for the unconditional love poured out for Melissa.