1963 - 2019 Obituary Flowers On March 28, 2019, Melody Wynette Breeden (née Howell) passed away at the age of 56. Melody was born on February 24, 1963 in South Bend, Indiana, though she spent most of her life in Tennessee. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis in 1986 and 1994, respectively. She raised two children, Matthew and Laura, with her former spouse, Robert Breeden. She had a long and meaningful career as a family nurse practitioner in Memphis. She was committed to the health of her patients and touched countless lives in her many years of practice. She was a loyal friend and family member, always placing more consideration in the interests of others than she did in her own. Above all else, she never shied away from standing up for what she believed, and it is this tenacity and empathy that will be most sorely missed. Melody was preceded in death by her father, Billy Joe Howell, and her step-father, Harold Rickman. She will be lovingly remembered by her mother, Betty Rickman, her two children, Matthew (Laura) Breeden and Laura Breeden, her three sisters, Pamela (Ricky) Howell, Joyce (Billy) Wright, and Vanessa (Tommy) Culbreath, one half-brother, Joey Howell, and three grandchildren, Liam, Caelan, and Margaret.



Family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Monday, April 1st at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will be at 2:00pm on Tuesday, April 2nd at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 1, 2019