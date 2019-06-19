Services Collierville Funeral Home 534 West Poplar Collierville , TN 38017 (901) 853-2628 Resources More Obituaries for Melvin Bibbs Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Melvin E. "Butch" Bibbs

Obituary Flowers Melvin E. "Butch" Bibbs, 72, of Collierville, passed away June 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Memphis and graduated from Whitehaven High School and the University of Memphis. He joined the Memphis Police Department and during his tenure served in the TACT Unit, the Vice Squad, Organized Crime and Uniform Patrol rising through the ranks and retiring as a Major after 32 years of public service. Subsequently, he was employed by Memphis Light, Gas and Water as Supervisor of Physical Security and served in that capacity for 10 years. He was a man of faith who had a great sense of humor, loved fishing, gardening, but most of all he loved his family and spending time with them.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Joyce McDivitt Carpenter and John W. Carpenter, Sr., son, John Andrew Bibbs; sister, Debra Diane Carpenter and brothers, John W. Carpenter, Jr. and David Carpenter. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Mary Jo; son, Joshua Bibbs (Ashley) and daughter, Janna Bibbs; brother, Larry Bibbs (Terry) who reside in Virginia; sister, Cynthia McCormack (Mick) who reside in Colorado and many extended family members and friends.



Visitation will be Friday, June 21, 2019 from 9am to 11am at Collierville Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 11am. Burial Will be a private family service.



The family requests any memorials be sent to , The Collierville Education Foundation or the .