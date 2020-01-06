|
|
|
Melvin James Davey, Sr., 77, of Memphis, TN passed away January 4, 2020.
Mr. Davey was retired from the US Navy, a member of the Millington Masonic Lodge #671, Memphis Scottish Rite and an Al Chymia Shriner.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene M. Davey; daughter, Dawn Davey of Drummonds, TN; sons, Melvin J. (Martha) Davey of Adamsville, TN and Edwin D. Davey of Oakland, TN; sisters, June Greer of Memphis, TN and Ruth Coogan of Madison, TN: brothers, Timothy Davey of West Allis, WI and Bill Davey of Milwaukee, WI; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the Millington Chapel from 5:00 pm until the service at 7:00 pm.
The family asks any memorials be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 6, 2020