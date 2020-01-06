Home

Melvin James Davey Sr.

Melvin James Davey Sr. Obituary
Melvin James Davey, Sr., 77, of Memphis, TN passed away January 4, 2020.

Mr. Davey was retired from the US Navy, a member of the Millington Masonic Lodge #671, Memphis Scottish Rite and an Al Chymia Shriner.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene M. Davey; daughter, Dawn Davey of Drummonds, TN; sons, Melvin J. (Martha) Davey of Adamsville, TN and Edwin D. Davey of Oakland, TN; sisters, June Greer of Memphis, TN and Ruth Coogan of Madison, TN: brothers, Timothy Davey of West Allis, WI and Bill Davey of Milwaukee, WI; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the Millington Chapel from 5:00 pm until the service at 7:00 pm.

The family asks any memorials be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 6, 2020
