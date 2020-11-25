Melvyn Koffman Adelman

4-9-1934 to 11-21-2020

, age 86 years, passed away November 21, 2020. He was born in Bay City, Michigan on April 9, 1934, to Reuben and Mary (Koffman) Adelman, of blessed memory, who both died in 2008 at age 98.Melvyn graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.B.A and received a Master's degree from Saginaw Valley State University in Criminal Justice. Melvyn served four years in the United States Army as a Military Intelligence Specialist with a two-year tour of duty in South Korea. He spent most of his business life involved with family business of Bay City Milling and Grocery Co., Ray's Food Fair, and Giant and Midway Super Markets as well as being the founder of Athletes Arena Sports Store in Essexville. After retiring from Bay City Milling at age 50, he taught criminal justice for 8 years at Saginaw Valley State University.He was a member of Temple Beth Israel in Bay City. Mel served on the Board of Directors of several organizations including: Tri-City Cyclists, United Way of Bay County, Bay Area Women's Center, and the Saginaw Valley State University Cardinal Club. His favorite activity was sports. He was a three-time bowling champion of Bay City in the team event and doubles. His greatest joy was running which he had been doing for 34 years. During that time he ran 390 road races and the Chicago Marathon as well as competing in bike races and triathlons. He would tell others that running well into his 70's was his favorite time, given he had truly outlasted the competition. He also loved spending time at Wenonah Park listening to music, and traveling and especially enjoyed being in Bay City and supporting the Bay City community.Mel took a very active role in sports at S.V.S.U. where he founded the Women's Cross Country program and worked at all the cross country and tracks meets. S.V.S.U. has a running award in his name and a scholarship fund for the Women's Cross Country team. He was the recipient of the S.V.S.U. Distinguished Service Medallion.Mel is survived by his wife, Myrna Adelman, his son Steven I. Adelman and his wife Michele, his daughter Rebecca Adelman and her son, as well as his brother Gary Adelman and his wife Barbara and their family.For all of Mel's successes, he was best known in the community for his compassion for others, always greeting those he met with a smile, and kind words. He attributed his outlook on life to his beloved parents, later passing it on to his children. "There are two ways to look at life," he would say. "You can look at the person who has more than you and never be satisfied with what you have, or you can see people who have less than you and be thankful for everything you have."