Michael A. Kivel, of Germantown, passed away on July 7, 2019, at the age of 73. Michael (or "Mike," as he was known to family and friends) was born in Memphis on May 10, 1946, and attended school at Treadwell. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, where he was wounded in action. He received the Purple Heart for his service on behalf of the country he loved. In civilian life, Mike became an auto mechanic for the U.S. Postal Service, where he worked for many years.



Mike was known for his generosity and desire to help others; he was loved for his devotion to family and friends. If you needed help in some way, if you had a problem, you could "call Mike." Whether it was changing a flat tire, babysitting, getting an appliance fixed, giving someone a ride to an appointment, or whatever, Mike was there for you.



Mike especially liked Coca-Cola, corned beef sandwiches, Chinese restaurants, fixing up old cars, and keeping up with the news and politics. He had a great sense of humor, subtle and often hilarious.



Mike will be greatly missed and thought of often. He was predeceased by his sister Joan Kivel and is survived by his wife Gina Kivel, his brother Steve Kivel, his daughters Deborah Parnell and Lydia (Nick) Hadaway, grandchildren James Parnell, Jessica Parnell, and Lyla Hadaway, and cousin Barton Palatnick.



Services, with military honors, were held at Baron Hirsch Cemetery.



Charitable donations in memory of Mike are encouraged. Possible choices: , or Baron Hirsch Congregation. Published in The Daily Memphian on July 22, 2019