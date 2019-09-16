|
Michael Alan Armstrong, 66, of Horn Lake, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, September 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard Armstrong and Maryjon Herr, his stepfather Arthur Herr, and his in-laws, James A. Wilson and June Wilson. Alan is survived by his loving wife of 37 Years, Pam Armstrong, children, Jason Millus (Bridget), Christina Wilhite (Chris), Sarah Compton (Robert), Amelia Patterson (Jonathan), 12 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild and his stepmother, Elizabeth Armstrong.
Alan began his career for UPS delivering parcels and went on to serve as supervisor. He devoted 38 years to the company before he retired. He was a member of Minor Memorial United Methodist Church for over 30 years. He loved to fish, hunt, and most of all spend his free time with his family as a loving husband, devoted father, and grandfather.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, September 16, 2019, from four o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening at Minor Memorial United Methodist Church, 6120 Goodman Road Walls, MS 38680. There will be a Celebration of Life service on Monday at seven o'clock immediately following gathering.
Memorial contributions can be made in Alan's name to Le Bonheur or Minor Memorial UMC.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 16, 2019