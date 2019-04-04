|
|
|
Michael Alan Tramel, 60 passed away April 2, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William Frank Tramel and Mary Ash Tramel. Survived by his son Nicholas (Christen) Tramel; brothers, Gary, Robert, and William Tramel; and also his pride and joy, grandson Bane Tramel and a grandbaby due in September.
He enjoyed fishing, sports and spending time with Bane. He will be sorely missed by those who loved him.
Memorial Service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, April 5 at Covington Funeral Home, 3499 US Highway 51, Covington (901) 476-3757.
Local arrangements provided Heritage Funeral Home and Cremation (901) 685-0723.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More