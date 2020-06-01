Michael Alexander Taylor, 21, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born on July 17, 1998, to Kenneth and Susan Taylor.



Michael was an avid outdoorsman, his favorite pastime being golfing. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Michael's heart was full of kindness and he was always involved in church activities at Life Fellowship Church. Michael was also named on the Dean's Honor List for the Spring Semester of 2020 at the University of Mississippi.



He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Billy Wayne Taylor, and his Uncle, Michael Wayne Taylor.



Michael is survived by his parents, Kenneth "Kenny" and Susan Fooshee Taylor; three brothers, Matthew Austin Taylor, Kellen Fuller Taylor, and Kingston Fuller Taylor; paternal grandmother, Emma Jean Taylor, and maternal grandparents, Samuel Ray and Carolynne Fooshee. He also leaves behind an aunt, Glenda Larry McCullough (Larry), an uncle, Mark Fooshee, and a host of friends, who will miss him dearly.



Memorial contributions in Michael's memory may be made to DeSoto County Dream Center, 6935 Windchase Dr. Horn Lake, MS 38637.



Family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Life Fellowship Church, 820 Church Rd E. Southaven, MS 38671. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 10:00 at Life Fellowship Church (Southaven). Burial will follow at Autumn Woods Cemetery in Olive Branch, MS 38654.

