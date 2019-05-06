Michael Anthony Roberson Zane – son, grandson, brother, nephew, and cousin to a very large and loving family died on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at his home in Southaven, Mississippi. He was 22 years old.



As a young man of an intense sense of empathy, Michael was also subject to depression, which he battled for several years. During his treatment process and therapy sessions, he felt a calling to help others suffering from serious panic disorder and hoped to make a career in that field. Unfortunately, he lost his battle by taking his own life.



He is preceded in death by his aunt, Lisa Roberson.



He is survived by his parents; Christie and Juan Romero, sisters; Tara and Breanna, brothers; RJ and Jake, Uncles; Randy and James and wife Laura, aunt; Kelly and husband Ben, and maternal grandparents, Danette, and Thomas Crouch.



Parents, Robert, and Beth Zane, brother; Nate, uncles; Chris and Stephen and wife Jessica, paternal grandparents; Sylvia Zane and Robert James Zane Jr., and numerous cousins.



Visitation will be Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., immediately followed by services at 7:00 P.M. at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home, 290 Goodman Road East, Southaven, Mississippi 38671. Published in The Daily Memphian on May 6, 2019