Michael Brown, age 62, of Cordova, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Michael worked for the Shelby County school system from March 1984-June 2013. He enjoyed fly fishing and was a fan of University of Memphis and Georgia Bulldogs football.



Michael was preceded in death by his parents, John Brown and Anne Brown. He is survived by his wife of 33 years Deanna Brown, his sons; Patrick Brown, Chris Brown, J.T. Brown, and Davis Brown, two grandsons, Avery and Maverick Brown, one brother; Ellison Brown and one sister, Kier Brown.



A graveside service will be held at 12 pm on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133.

