of Atoka, TN, went to be with the Lord on August 29, 2020, after battling an illness. Born September 21, 1958, in Memphis, Dale was an avid lover of music and family and found comfort in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He will be dearly missed.Dale lived a life of passion, dedicating his time and love to the healthcare industry as a clinical nurse at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis until his retirement in 2017. He was a graduate of Kingsbury High School.He will be lovingly remembered by his family, including his mother, Mary Ruth Banks, his aunt, Janis Fender, his sisters, Penny Cook and her husband Kenny and Elizabeth Riem and her partner Hal, his nieces, Jennifer, Renee, and Kelly, his nephew, Clay, and his great-niece, Charlotte. He will be welcomed in Heaven by his father, Larry Banks and his grandparents.Dale's family is delighted that he will be welcomed by the open arms of the Lord. As Philippians 3:20-21 states, "But our citizenship is in heaven, and from it we await a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, who will transform our lowly body to be like his glorious body, by the power that enables him even to subject all things to himself."