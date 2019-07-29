|
|
|
Michael "Mike" Eugene Pittman, 63, passed away July 26, 2019. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, trout fishing enthusiast, avid golfer and BBQ guru who competed yearly in Memphis in May World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Pittman and Tellas Winberry Pittman and a brother, Jimmy Pittman.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years Tina Allen Pittman; three sons, Michael (Nikki) Pittman, Dustin Pittman and Dalton Pittman; two granddaughters, Haven Grace Pittman and Stevie Nicole Pittman; two sisters, Linda (Marshall) Dunn and Wanda (Ronald) Wilbanks and three brothers, Don Pittman, Ricky Pittman and Tommy (Cindy) Pittman, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 3-6 p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Mike may be offered to LeBonheur Children's Hospital.
Published in The Daily Memphian on July 29, 2019