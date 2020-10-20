Michael Pafford, Sr.

1944 – 2020

, age 75, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Linda Pafford, departed this life Friday evening, October 16, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.Michael was born November 15, 1944, in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late John A. Pafford, Sr. and Helen Jean Bradford Pafford. He graduated from Kingsbury High School in Memphis, attended Memphis State University, and served his country in the United States Army. He was married July 30, 1979, to the former Linda Perrymore and was most recently a resident of Oakland, Tennessee.Michael was employed at Firestone Tire and Rubber Company from 1965 until 1978. He worked for the Shelby County Sheriff Department and then at Bartlett Police Department in 1980. After retiring, he worked at Pyramid Medical, Inc. and the Fayette County Airport in Somerville. Michael was a Mason and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a teller of tall "fish" tales and will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, and grandfather.Mr. Pafford is survived by his wife of 41 years, Linda Perrymore Pafford; four daughters, Robbin Jones (Larry), Stephanie Favreau (Cliff), Kimberly Miller (Ned) and Dana Mills (Mike); two sons, Michael Lee Pafford, Jr. and Kevin Jones; two sisters, Sandra Joyner and Lisa Cole (Rick); his brother, John A. Pafford, Jr. (Debbie); sixteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his first wife, Brenda Bradley Pafford; his parents, John A. Pafford, Sr. and Helen Jean Bradford Pafford; and his sister, Pamela Smith.