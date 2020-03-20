|
Michael Lewis Caudle, born July 10, 1949, to George Frank and Juanita Beatrice Caudle, passed away peacefully on March 18th, 2020 with his family by his bedside. He will live in our memories as a humble, hard-working person and a loyal friend who cherished his family.
Mike retired from AT&T after over 45 years of service. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, watching the University of Memphis football and basketball, and playing golf with his friends.
Mike is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda, his two sons, Wes (Kelly) and Matt, sister, Judi Coyle (Philip) of Chattanooga, TN, niece, Tina Wallace (Daryl) of Collierville, TN, and granddaughter (Kenzie) and nephews Gunnar Wallace and Andrew Coyle. He was preceded in death by brother George and his parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to .
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a small graveside service will be held for family members only. A broader celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 20, 2020