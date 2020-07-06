Michael "Mike" Sander Pintchuck
December 28, 1942 – July 1, 2020
Michael S. Pintchuck (Mike), 77 of Memphis, TN passed away July 1, 2020, after an extended illness.
Mike is preceded in death by his father, Alexander Pintchuck, mother Murdelle Pintchuck, and sister Elizabeth Pintchuck. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary Elizabeth Pintchuck (Beth), and 3 daughters, Eileen Adams, Amy Pintchuck, and Melissa Pintchuck. He is also survived by one granddaughter, Christina Plascencia (Jose), and two great-grandchildren Emma Plascencia and Mateo Plascencia. Mike had nine nieces and nephews and sixteen great-nieces and nephews.
Mike graduated from Central High School in 1960. He was in the Army Reserves and attended Memphis State University. He was a self-employed business owner for over 40 years.
Mike had a great sense of humor and enjoyed being with family and friends. He liked golfing, fishing hunting, coin collecting, playing poker, and was an avid reader. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Due to the current circumstances, there will be a private family-only service on Thursday, July 9 at 10:00 am at Temple Israel. At a later date, we will hold a memorial/celebration of life for all family and friends that want to attend.
Over the years, Mike regularly donated platelets to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. His wish would be that any donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.