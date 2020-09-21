1/1
Michael Steven Dalton
1953 - 2020
Michael Steven Dalton, 66, devoted father, son, husband and brother, passed away on Thursday, September 17th, 2020. A Christmas baby, he was born on December 25th, 1953.

He studied electrical engineering at Christian Brothers College, where he met his beloved bride, Marion Beegle. By trade he was an artisan, tinkerer, fixer of broken things and a problem-solving superhero. His reputation as a marble and granite business owner established him as a pillar of the construction community. Admired by many, he was a man of Christian faith with deep interests in astronomy, quantum physics and the puzzles of the universe. His heart was open to all dogs. Those privileged to have known him will be forever inspired by his larger-than-life personality.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Cynthia Bledsoe, his brother, David Dalton, and his father, Dewey Dalton. He is survived by his wife, Marion Dalton, their two children, Stephanie Baldwin and Steven Dalton, along with his mother, Barbara Dalton, and sister, Laura Dalton.

Services will be held at Independent Presbyterian Church at One O'Clock on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Visitation begins at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Midsouth Food Bank.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Sep. 21, 2020.
