|
|
|
Michael Wayne Graham, age 66, of Collierville, passed from this life Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.
Mr. Graham was born November 7, 1952, in Chattanooga, TN to the late Marion Estel Graham, Jr. and Norma Jean Powell Graham. He was an Orthopedic Technologist with Mississippi Orthopedics, an assistant Boy Scout Leader, enjoyed playing competitive softball and was a member of Collierville United Methodist Church.
Mr. Graham is survived by his wife; Ivy Cathrine Graham, a daughter; Heather Graham Chambers (Jarett), a son; Darrell Wayne Graham (Jodi), a sister; Patricia Fricke, four grandchildren; Rachel Acree (Sean), Ivy Chambers, Noah Graham, Justin Chambers and one great-grandchild; Asher Acree.
The family will receive friends Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 6 pm to 8 pm at Collierville Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be 10 am Friday, July 26, 2019, also at Collierville Funeral Home.
Online condolences and memorial tributes can be made at www.ColliervilleFuneral.com
Published in The Daily Memphian on July 22, 2019