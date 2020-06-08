On Sunday, June 7, 2020, Michaeline Reed Ballard, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully at her home in Memphis, TN after battling cancer. She was surrounded by her husband and three children.



Michaeline was born on February 27, 1969, in Marrero, LA to Marvin and Dianna Reed. After graduating from Immaculata High School in 1987 and studying accounting at the University of New Orleans, she set out on a life adventure by marrying Linwood Ballard on July 14, 1989. They raised two wonderful sons Blake and Tyler, and a wonderful daughter Carlie. Michaeline's dedication to her children and her love for reading led her to volunteer and lead the Accelerated Reader program at Southwind Elementary School. She later used her organizational talents as a library assistant at the school. Michaeline followed her love and passion of caring for cats by volunteering as an adoption specialist at Collierville Animal Shelter. She was an active member of St. Brigid Catholic Church and regularly served as a Eucharistic minister. She laughed with and loved her many caring friends, and enjoyed any opportunity to be with them, including playing trivia, bunco, and participating in church events.



Michaeline is preceded in death by her father Marvin Reed of Marrero, LA. She is survived by her husband Linwood (Todd); her three children, Blake, Tyler, and Carlie; her mother Dianna Rogers Reed of Marrero, LA; and her two brothers Cyrus Reed of Marrero, LA, and Trever Reed of Sorrento, LA.



An evening visitation will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020, at St. Brigid Catholic Church at 4:30 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held the following morning on Friday, June 12, 2020, at St. Brigid Catholic Church at 10:00 am.



The family welcomes memorial contributions to the Sarcoma Foundation of America and Collierville Animal Shelter as an expression of sympathy.

