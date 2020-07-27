Or Copy this URL to Share

1963 – 2020



Michelle McCormick Hoback, age 56, resident of Collierville, departed this life Friday morning, July 24, 2020 at her residence.



Michelle was born December 2, 1963 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Clifton Henry McCormick and Nina Faye McClure McCormick. She graduated from Collierville High School in 1982 and had been a resident of the Collierville area for much of her adult life. Michelle was employed as an administrative assistant for attorneys and was a member of First Baptist Church Fisherville. She was a creative person who enjoyed drawing and painting.



Ms. Hoback is survived by her two sons, Justin Hoback (Halie) of Lebanon, TN and Coltin Hoback (Jessica) of Oakland, TN; her sister, Cindy Perkins (Dan) of Bolivar, TN; and three grandchildren, Clara Hoback, Collier Hoback and Tinsley Hoback.



Graveside Services for Ms. Hoback will be held at 10 A.M. Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Fisherville Cemetery with Dr. Jeff James officiating.



The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.



