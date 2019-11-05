Home

Michelle (Collett) Hrvoich


1957 - 2019
Michelle (Collett) Hrvoich Obituary
Michelle Collett, 62, of Germantown, TN, died on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 in her home.

Michelle was born in Menomonie, WI on February 9th, 1957 to Bernard and Kathlyn Collett. She grew up in Woodbury, MN and was the oldest of her three siblings: Richard, Sharon, and David.

After obtaining her associate's degree she moved to Arizona to be closer to her Father, there she had her son Michael. After the death of her father, she moved to South Florida to be closer to her sister, Sharon. There she started work with computers for the Sun-Sentinel newspaper. In south Florida, she met her husband, Edward Hrvoich. She and Ed had two more children together, James and Daniel. Michelle and her family moved to her current residence of Germantown, TN where she spent the remaining 22 years of her life.

She worked at Emmanuel United Methodist Church as a preschool teacher of all age groups. She adored spending time with her grandchildren, Aiya, Jude, Moxie, and Pepper. She was an incredible supporter of her son's sports and her husband's passions. She enjoyed being outside and doing arts and crafts. Her loving and compassionate nature will be missed by her family and everyone that knew her.

The family would appreciate donations to https://www.michaeljfox.org or a Parkinson's Disease .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 5, 2019
