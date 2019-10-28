|
Milburn K. Noell, Jr., 90, passed away peacefully at home on October 27th. Born September 4, 1929, the son of Evelyn Perry Noell and Milburn K. Noell, Sr., he graduated from Pentecost-Garrison School and Christian Brothers High School and received his undergraduate and law degrees from Washington and Lee University, where he was a member of Kappa Sigma. He was a past president of the CBHS Alumni Association and a member of the CBHS Hall of Fame. He was also a past president of the Mid-South Chapter, W&L Alumni Association, and received the W&L 250th Anniversary Award in 1999.
After military service at Fort Jackson, SC, he was a law clerk to U.S. District Judge Marion S. Boyd; an associate with the law firm of Waring, Walker, Cox & Lewis; VP & Trust Officer and Secretary of the Board at First Tennessee Bank; Counsel, First Tennessee (now Horizon) National Corp.; and Associate Director of Development for W&L. He was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church; the Memphis Hunt & Polo Club; and the Memphis, Tennessee, and American Bar Associations.
He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Virginia Leak "Woody" Cochran Noell; his parent; and a sister, Evelyn "Scottie" Noell Rembert (Sam). He leaves a niece, Lyn Rembert Bailey (Ted), and nephew, Samuel S. Rembert, III (Tonya), both of Memphis; great-nephews William F. "Ted" Bailey, Jr. (Emily) of Memphis, and Samuel S. Rembert, IV (Emily) of Atlanta; and great-niece Noell Rembert of Nashville.
Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Church followed by a visitation in the church. A private burial will be held at St. John's Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to the Milburn K. Noell, Jr.-Mid-South Chapter Scholarship at Washington and Lee University, Lexington, VA; Christian Brothers High School; or St. John's Episcopal Church.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 28, 2019