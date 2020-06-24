Mildred Black Carruthers, 92, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on June 21, 2020.
She was born to Paul Irving Black and Cecelia Schelly Black on May 26, 1928, in Memphis, TN. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School and attended Siena College. She married Dr. Dan Carruthers in 1951 and they spent 44 wonderful years together until his death in 1995. Danny, her eldest son, also preceded her in death. She is survived by her other children: Paul Carruthers of Birmingham, AL, Chris Carruthers and Albert Carruthers (Kathy) of Memphis, TN, and her six grandchildren: Ian Carruthers (Grace), Chisholm Carruthers (Katie), McCain Carruthers, Kate Carruthers, Will Carruthers, and Alex Carruthers. Mildred is also survived by her siblings Paul Black (Carolyn) of Jonesboro, AR, Schelly Black of Huntsville, AL, and Cecilia Howell (Billy) of Cumming, GA.
While a young mother, Mildred became one of the first female members of the St. Mary's Cathedral Chapter and served in many different leadership roles during her years at the Cathedral. Later in her life, she became an active member of the Independent Presbyterian Church where she worshipped for many years.
As a connoisseur of fine art and antiques, Mildred turned her love of antiques and artwork into an estate sales and appraisal business which she operated for over 40 years while maintaining antique booths in several antique malls. The excitement of searching for fine art treasures took her to Europe and many destinations in American. As president of the Memphis Decorative Arts Trust at the Brooks Museum of Art, Mildred demonstrated her natural leadership skills and extensive knowledge of the fine arts. Best of all, she collected many friends of all ages during her years in the antique and fine arts realm.
Mildred loved to cook. Once she found a recipe that she preferred, she worked on it until she felt she had perfected it. Her award-winning yeast rolls and chess pies were prized gifts during the holidays. Her care and compassion for others included her volunteer work in the LeBonheur Club and the Josephine Circle. In addition, she willingly opened her home to family members of friends who needed extended stays, as well as relatives who required assistance.
Mildred moved to Trezevant Manor in 2012 and quickly became active by volunteering at The Little Store and serving as a residential floor representative. She also held a position on the Resident Association Council.
The family would like to thank the staff at Trezevant Manor and Allen Morgan Health and Rehabilitation Center for all their compassionate care for Mildred during these past few months.
A private family graveside service will be held and a celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Trezevant Foundation, Independent Presbyterian Church, or Church Health.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 24, 2020.