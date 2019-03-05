|
Mildred Gourley, 73, of Oakland, TN, passed away on March 3, 2019.
She was retired from FedEx and a member of First Baptist Fisherville. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Gourley. Mildred is survived by her sons, Russell Gourley, (Emily), Adrian Gourley (Terra), Brian Gourley; three sisters, Helen White, Eleanor Hudson, and Opal Singleton; her brother, Dale Carpenter; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 8, 2019, beginning at 12:00 noon and services will begin at 2:00 p.m., at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Pkwy, Bartlett, TN 38133
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 5, 2019
