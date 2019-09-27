|
Mildred Salomon Schwartz
Memphis, TN
Mildred Salomon Schwartz died at her home in Memphis on September 26, 2019, a few weeks before her 101st birthday. She was married to Max S. Schwartz for 49 years.
Born in Newellton, Louisiana on December 6, 1918, Mildred was the daughter of Vivian Kaufman and Julius Salomon. She graduated from Memphis Central High School and continued her education working toward a law degree at what is now the University of Memphis. She assumed Max's job when he was called to service in WWII and was the only women sales representative for three years in a firm of 30 male sales representatives. She is survived by Viki Poole, her daughter, Carrie Schwartz her daughter-in-law, four grandchildren - Joel Poole (Adrienne), Brian Poole (Robin), Ellie Schwartz, Max Schwartz, cousins Louise Sklar (Jerry), Joan Goree (Ken), nephews Mickey Salomon (Sylvia), Sonny Salomon (Myrna), and many great-nieces and nephews. Her son, Jerry Schwartz, predeceased her.
Mildred was an active supporter of the community, giving freely of her time for the betterment of the City of Memphis. She was the first woman president of Temple Israel, National Vice President of the National Council of Jewish Women, on the State of Tennessee Day Care Standards Committee, a board member of United Way of Greater Memphis, Chairwomen of the Plough Towers Board, and Chairwoman of the Ridgeway Ladies Golf League. She was an avid golfer and proud that a tournament was named for her. Mildred's outstanding volunteer work earned her a Key to the City of Memphis, Volunteer of the Year Award, "50 Women Who Make a Difference", the Good Neighbor Award from the National Conference of Christians and Jews, the Women's Foundation's Power of the Purse Award, and the Women of Achievement Steadfastness Award to name a few.
Mildred was a very respected member of our community. She had a beautiful enthusiasm for life and was a loving friend and relative. She will be greatly missed.
A service honoring her memory will be held at 4:00 PM Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Temple Israel, 1376 E. Massey Road.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mildred Schwartz Scholarship Fund at Temple Israel or the .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 27, 2019