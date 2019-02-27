|
Mildred Walls, 87, of Cordova passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
Visitation 4 – 6 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Millington Funeral Home, 7738 Church Street, Millington, TN 38053. Funeral Service Saturday, March 2, 2019 at New Living Well Worship Center, 7996 Wilkinsville Road, Millington, TN 38053. Interment will be at New Park Cemetery, 4536 Horn Lake Road, Memphis, TN 38109.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 27, 2019
