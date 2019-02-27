Home

Mildred Walls

Mildred Walls Obituary
Mildred Walls, 87, of Cordova passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

Visitation 4 – 6 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Millington Funeral Home, 7738 Church Street, Millington, TN 38053. Funeral Service Saturday, March 2, 2019 at New Living Well Worship Center, 7996 Wilkinsville Road, Millington, TN 38053. Interment will be at New Park Cemetery, 4536 Horn Lake Road, Memphis, TN 38109.

Millington Funeral Home
7738 Church Street
Millington, TN 38053
(901)872-2273
www.millingtonfh.com
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 27, 2019
