|
|
|
Millard Moore Bosworth, 69, died February 19, 2020. Millard was born in Memphis on February 22, 1950. He attended high school at Memphis University School and graduated from Tulane University. Millard spent over 35 years working at The Fulmer Company. He loved being retired – spending time with family and friends and watching college football. He is preceded in death by his father Hugh Bosworth, his mother Erwin Hussey Bosworth, his brother Hugh Bosworth, Jr., and his sister Fontaine Carloss.
He is survived by his six nieces and nephews: Harry Edward Carloss, Eleanor Carloss Hardison, Brandon Bosworth, Priscilla Needham, Elizabeth Perrone, and Eleanor Upton.
Visitation will be held Monday, February 24, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Canale Funeral Directors, 2700 Union Ave Ext.
The family requests memorials be made to The Humane Society of Memphis.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 24, 2020