Milton Johnson, 95, of Memphis, TN went peacefully to be with his Heavenly Father on September 13, 2020. He was a longtime faithful member of First Assembly of God church on Walnut Grove. Mr. Johnson was a World War II Veteran who served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Wells Fargo Armed Car after 25 years.



He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Leona Johnson, his wife Sarah C. Johnson, one sister Joy Johnson, one great grandchild Dillon Plant, and one son-in –law Thomas Walker.



He is survived by his daughters Sharon Walker and Rhonda Wallace (Don), five grandchildren, Angela Pilant, Aundrea Pilant Whalen, Whitney Walker (fiancé, Chris Mullins), Ashley Powers (Chris), Brandon Wallace (Christina), three great grandchildren and one brother, Donald Johnson (Mickie).



The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at Forest Hill Funeral Home East Mausoleum. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Forest Hill Funeral Home East Mausoleum Chapel with entombment to follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park East Mausoleum.



Mr. Johnson was a gentle soul who never met a stranger. He loved serving his country and was proud and honored to be a World War II Veteran. He will be forever missed but his family has comfort in knowing that mom and dad are now together in heaven.

