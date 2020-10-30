Minetry Apperson Crowley of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on October 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by both parents George Patterson Apperson, Jr and Margaret Preston Merrell. She is survived by her husband Everett Whitman Crowley and her brother George Patterson (Elaine Moreland) Apperson, III of Greenville, South Carolina.

Minetry attended Grace-St. Luke's Episcopal School and graduated from Hutchison. She was also a graduate of Converse College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Beginning her career in banking, Minetry held various positions from teller, branch manager, to public relations. She left banking to pursue a career in real estate where she later became a broker and formed her own company.



Minetry's passion was animal rights and rescue. She volunteered with the Humane Society of Memphis and later held the position of director. Appearing numerous times on local television, Minetry was able to increase the awareness and the needs of abused and mistreated animals in the Memphis area. Quite often the animals shown on television were adopted that same day. She supported various animal rescue groups around the country and aided in the rescue, feeding, and placement of hundreds of animals after hurricane Katrina.



She was a member of The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America, Junior League, Woman's Exchange, and was a Master Gardener. She supported Elmwood Cemetery, the Union Mission, and other homeless shelters. Minetry was a member of the Episcopal Church.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Immanuel Episcopal Church, PO Box 21, LaGrange, TN 38046 or Hardeman Adoptable Animals, Inc. PO Box 513, Bolivar, TN 38008.



"In rescuing, I lost my mind but found my soul"

