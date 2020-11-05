Mitchell "Mitch" Dunn passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Methodist University Hospital.



Mitchell Douglas Dunn, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, experienced the embrace of his Father's loving arms Saturday, October 31, 2020, after an extended illness. Born August 25, 1958, to the late Douglas Dunn and Grace Dunn Allen, Mitch was predeceased by his siblings, Tim and April Dunn. For 16 years, Mitch served as chaplain and 24 years as an internal audit manager for the Shelby County Sheriff's Office after serving as youth minister at Lamar Heights and Cherry Road Baptist Church in Memphis; First Baptist Church Moss Bluff in Louisiana; and First Baptist Church Broken Arrow in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The consummate teacher, mentor, and friend, Mitch leaves a mighty legacy in those whose lives he touched with his boundless wisdom, humor, and compassion.



He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Kyra Dunn; his daughters, Lauren Perrin (Brice) and Jennifer Moyer (Aaron); and 5 grandchildren.



Visitation will occur Thursday, November 5, from 5–7 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Ave. Funeral services will take place Friday, November 6, at 11 a.m. at Hope Church Memphis, 8500 Walnut Grove Rd, followed by burial at Memorial Park Cemetery.



The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to Life Choices

