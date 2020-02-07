|
|
|
Mitzi Shay Giles, 49, of Cordova, TN, passed away January 31, 2020. She was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church. She loved to ride motorcycles, loved horses and was a huge UT fan.
She leaves behind her Mother and Father, Jimmy and Ginger Giles of Cordova, TN; brother Shane Giles (Lesley) and two nieces Lillian and Ainsley of Collierville, TN; brother Matthew Giles (Taylor) and one niece Avery of Cordova, TN and numerous Aunts, Uncles and loving cousins.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, February 06, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The funeral will be held on Friday, February 07, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. also at the funeral home.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 7, 2020