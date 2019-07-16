|
Morris Straitman, of Memphis passed away July 15, 2019 at his home. He is survived by his
beloved wife, Charlotte, of 60 years; his beloved children, Michelle Clein (Paul) and David Straitman (Lynn). He also is survived by 5 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be at 2pm Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Levi-Cooper Chapel in Temple Israel Cemetery, 1708 Hernando Rd. with burial in Temple Israel Cemetery.
Canale Funeral Directors
Published in The Daily Memphian on July 16, 2019