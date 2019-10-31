|
|
|
Mozella Bohanon McKay, 75, passed away on October 20, 2019.
Visitation 4-6 PM, Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Joe Ford Funeral Home. Funeral Friday, November 1, 2019, 11 AM at Shady Grove Baptist Church 1821 Kansas Street. Burial New Park Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
She leaves her grandson, Julian Durant, 6 brothers, William Ingram, James Bohanon (Mary), Clarence Bohanon (Rita), Otis Bohanon, Odell Bohanon, Michael Bohanon, sisters, Joyce Barnes (Percy), Patricia Mack, Dr. Delois Teague (Dr. Demetris), Pamela Marshall (Lee), Louise Coleman, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Joe Ford Funeral Home, 1616 Winchester Rd., Memphis, TN 38116, (901)345-6075
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 31, 2019