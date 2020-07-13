Murry J. Card, 87, died July 11. He was a retired attorney.



He is survived by his wife Charlene Parker Card, sons Murry "Jackie" Card Jr., Parker Card, daughter-in-law JoAnn Card, grandchildren Quincy, Zander, and Jesslyn. He is also survived by sisters Joan Bailey of Crowder, MS, Carole White of Batesville, MS, sister-in-law Mary Card of Freehold, N.J., and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Teri, his parents, two brothers, and three sisters.



Murry was a Korean war veteran. He was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church where he served as Eucharistic minister and was active in St. Vincent DePaul Chapter of St. Francis Catholic Church. He also volunteered at the St. Vincent DePaul Food Mission. Murry was a "True Blue" Memphis Tiger fan and attended games for over 50 years. He stated that he wanted to give recognition to Dr. Edmund Drummond, Buck Silver, and Harley Davis who played special roles in his life.



Memorials may be sent to St. Francis of Assisi Chapter of St. Vincent DePaul, 8151 Chimneyrock Blvd. Cordova, TN 38016.



The funeral service will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 8151 Chimneyrock Blvd. Cordova, TN at 10:30 July 16. There will be no visitation. Face Masks are required. Burial will be at Forest Hill South cemetery 2545 E. Holmes Rd. at 1:00 p.m.

